National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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SPC. Caden Leonard, a motor transport operator in the Utah National Guard's 214th Forward Support Company, carries his state flag across the finish line after completing a 12-mile ruck march, during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.