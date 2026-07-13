National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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Army SSG. Taj Lumanog, an infantryman with the New Jersey National Guard's 1st BN, 254th Regiment, mentally prepares himself before embarking on a 12-mile long ruck march, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.