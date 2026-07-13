National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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SPC. Omar Rios, a cannon crewmember in the Idaho National Guard's Batt. C, 1st BN, 148th Field Artillery Regiment, carries his state flag across the finish line after completing a 12-mile ruck march, during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.