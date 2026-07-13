National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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Army SGT. Alexander Hodgins, military police, from the Maine National Guard's 488th Military Police Company, carries his state flag across the finish line after completing a 12-mile ruck march, during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.