National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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SPC. Brandon Brown, an infantryman with the Florida National Guard's A Co., 2nd Bn/ 54th SFAB, assembles multiple weapons as part of a mystery event, during the National Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.