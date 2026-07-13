National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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Army SGT. Robert Handrahan, a Special Forces weapons sergeant with the Alabama National Guard's A CO., 1st Bn, 20th Special Forces Group, assembles multiple weapons as part of a mystery event, during the National Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.