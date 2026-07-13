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    National Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 14 of 23]

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    National Best Warrior Competition 2026

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Army SSG. Elijah Steil, a wheeled vehicle mechanic from the Arkansas National Guard's B. Co., 39th Brigade Support Battalion, carries his state flag across the finish line after completing a 12-mile ruck march, during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 00:09
    Photo ID: 9811240
    VIRIN: 260714-A-UC670-6110
    Resolution: 1128x752
    Size: 241.9 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FLNG
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    FloridaFirst
    Florida National Guard
    BestWarriorCompetition2026
    BWC2026

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