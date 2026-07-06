U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, renders his first salute in command during the 48th AMXS activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The activation marks a transition to a unified AMXS, strengthening the wing’s ability to generate safe, reliable, and combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9798445
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-TM115-1011
|Resolution:
|5799x3866
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.