RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, renders his first salute in command during the 48th AMXS activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The activation marks a transition to a unified AMXS, strengthening the wing’s ability to generate safe, reliable, and combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)