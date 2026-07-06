U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Pagano, outgoing 495th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The reactivation of the AMXS reinforces the wing’s critical role in generating combat-ready airpower and supporting mission success across the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9798438
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-TM115-1004
|Resolution:
|5062x3206
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.