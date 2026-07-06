RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Pagano, outgoing 495th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The reactivation of the AMXS reinforces the wing’s critical role in generating combat-ready airpower and supporting mission success across the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)