RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Guest, 48th Maintenance Group commander, delivers a welcome speech during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The squadron activation honored the FGS history while looking toward the next chapter of readiness, innovation, and combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)