RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Guest, left, 48th Maintenance Group commander, presents the guidon to Maj. Lee Bussey, incoming 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during the 48th AMXS activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The ceremony recognized the transition from Fighter Generation Squadrons to an Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and marked the beginning of the unit’s continuing mission as the 48th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)