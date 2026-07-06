RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing stand at attention during the national anthem before the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The reorganization back to an AMXS aligns with the Air Force’s continued focus on strengthening readiness and streamlining maintenance operations across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)