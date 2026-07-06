U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, outgoing 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The squadron activation enhances the 48th Fighter Wing’s maintenance capabilities, reinforcing the ability to generate combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9798439
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-TM115-1005
|Resolution:
|6139x4093
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.