RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, outgoing 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The squadron activation enhances the 48th Fighter Wing’s maintenance capabilities, reinforcing the ability to generate combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)