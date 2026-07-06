RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Pagano, outgoing 495th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, delivers his final remarks during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. With its activation, the 48th AMXS streamlines the wing's ability to project airpower rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)