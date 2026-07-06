RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 48th AMXS activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. By consolidating maintenance capabilities under one organization, the AMXS enhances aircraft generation and supports sustained flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)