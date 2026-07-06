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    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 10 of 11]

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    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 48th AMXS activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. By consolidating maintenance capabilities under one organization, the AMXS enhances aircraft generation and supports sustained flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9798444
    VIRIN: 260707-F-TM115-1010
    Resolution: 6084x4056
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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    TAGS

    F-35A
    FGS
    Squadron inactivation
    48th AMXS
    Squadron activation

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