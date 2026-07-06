U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Bussey, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 48th AMXS activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. By consolidating maintenance capabilities under one organization, the AMXS enhances aircraft generation and supports sustained flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9798444
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-TM115-1010
|Resolution:
|6084x4056
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.