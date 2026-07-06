RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Guest, left, 48th Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Lee Bussey, right, outgoing 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron commander, furl the 493rd FGS guidon during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The ceremony formally recognized the squadron's activation and its maintenance role within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)