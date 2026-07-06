(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Pagano, right, outgoing 495th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, furls the 495th FGS guidon during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The squadron’s activation follows the inactivation of the 493rd and 495th FGSs, combining their personnel and capabilities under a single organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9798441
    VIRIN: 260707-F-TM115-1007
    Resolution: 7505x5003
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS
    RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35A
    FGS
    Squadron inactivation
    48th AMXS
    Squadron activation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery