RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Pagano, right, outgoing 495th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, furls the 495th FGS guidon during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The squadron’s activation follows the inactivation of the 493rd and 495th FGSs, combining their personnel and capabilities under a single organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)