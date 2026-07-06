RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS

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The 493rd and 495th Fighter Generation Squadron flights merge during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The AMXS provides aircraft maintenance and generation capabilities, delivering safe, reliable, and combat-ready aircraft in support of flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)