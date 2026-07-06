The 493rd and 495th Fighter Generation Squadron flights merge during the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 7, 2026. The AMXS provides aircraft maintenance and generation capabilities, delivering safe, reliable, and combat-ready aircraft in support of flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:46
|Photo ID:
|9798442
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-TM115-1008
|Resolution:
|5484x3649
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath activates the F-35A 48 AMXS [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.