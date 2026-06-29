U.S. Air Force tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) assigned to the East Africa Response Force supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commemorate the end of a combined live fire training with French JTACs with a group photo, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. This training improves allied military readiness and interoperability, enhancing response options to counter any threat to shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9790179
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-SW533-1483
|Resolution:
|5306x3537
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|ARTA, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.