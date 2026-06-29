U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Drahos, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ulric Baumgardner, tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) assigned to the East Africa Response Force in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, gear up for a combined live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. The EARF provides a broad range of rapidly deployable military capabilities to protect American interests on the African continent should any threat arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)