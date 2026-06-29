U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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A French Dassault Mirage 2000 aircraft performs a show of force pass during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. During the training, U.S. and French joint terminal attack controllers coordinated air strikes with Dassault Rafale aircraft, enhancing cooperation with allies and refining Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s ability to respond to crises across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)