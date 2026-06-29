U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) observe the results of air strikes during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. Combined training enhances cooperation with allies and refines Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s ability to respond to crises across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)