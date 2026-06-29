U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs) observe the results of air strikes during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. Combined training enhances cooperation with allies and refines Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s ability to respond to crises across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9790175
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-SW533-1418
|Resolution:
|5256x3504
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|ARTA, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.