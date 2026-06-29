U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rounds impact near a simulated target tank during a combined live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. During the training, U.S. and French joint terminal attack controllers coordinated air strikes with French aircraft, enhancing coordination with allies and refining Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s ability to respond to crises across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)