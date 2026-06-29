Rounds impact near a simulated target tank during a combined live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. During the training, U.S. and French joint terminal attack controllers coordinated air strikes with French aircraft, enhancing coordination with allies and refining Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s ability to respond to crises across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9790171
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-SW533-1304
|Resolution:
|2040x1360
|Size:
|949.64 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.