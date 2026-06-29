A French Dassault Mirage 2000 aircraft conducts low pass fire drills during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. During the training, U.S. and French joint terminal attack controllers coordinated air strikes with Dassault Rafale aircraft, enhancing coordination with allies and refining Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s ability to respond to crises across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9790173
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-SW533-1353
|Resolution:
|2861x1609
|Size:
|399.72 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.