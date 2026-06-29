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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 11 of 17]

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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A French Dassault Mirage 2000 aircraft conducts low pass fire drills during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. During the training, U.S. and French joint terminal attack controllers coordinated air strikes with Dassault Rafale aircraft, enhancing coordination with allies and refining Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s ability to respond to crises across the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9790173
    VIRIN: 260622-F-SW533-1353
    Resolution: 2861x1609
    Size: 399.72 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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    TAGS

    Combined training
    EARF
    Dassault Mirage 2000
    FFDJ
    CJTF-HOA
    JTAC

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