U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Jesse Drahos, tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controller (JTAC), assigned to the East Africa Response Force in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, prepares a radio for a live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. The EARF provides a broad range of rapidly deployable military capabilities to protect American interests on the African continent should any threat arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross) This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring the screen in the reflection.