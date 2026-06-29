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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 10 of 17]

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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

    ARTA, DJIBOUTI

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Jesse Drahos, tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controller (JTAC), assigned to the East Africa Response Force in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, searches for air support during a live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. The EARF provides a broad range of rapidly deployable military capabilities to protect American interests on the African continent should any threat arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9790172
    VIRIN: 260622-F-SW533-1319
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: ARTA, DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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    TAGS

    Combined training
    EARF
    CJTF-HOA
    live fire
    JTAC
    AFRICOM

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