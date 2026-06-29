U.S. Air Force Jesse Drahos, tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controller (JTAC), assigned to the East Africa Response Force in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, searches for air support during a live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. The EARF provides a broad range of rapidly deployable military capabilities to protect American interests on the African continent should any threat arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9790172
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-SW533-1319
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|ARTA, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.