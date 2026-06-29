U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) call in a show of force from a French aircraft during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. This training improves allied military readiness and interoperability, enhancing response options to counter any threat to our shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9790177
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-SW533-1462
|Resolution:
|4885x3257
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.