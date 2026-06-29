U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) call in a show of force from a French aircraft during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. This training improves allied military readiness and interoperability, enhancing response options to counter any threat to our shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)