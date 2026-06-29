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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 12 of 17]

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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

    ARTA, DJIBOUTI

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) track French air support during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. The JTACs coordinated multiple strikes with French pilots, improving allied military readiness and interoperability, and enhancing Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa response options to potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9790174
    VIRIN: 260622-F-SW533-1403
    Resolution: 5640x3760
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: ARTA, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training
    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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    TAGS

    Combined training
    EARF
    French Forces in Djibouti
    CJTF-HOA
    JTAC
    AFRICOM

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