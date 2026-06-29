U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) track French air support during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. The JTACs coordinated multiple strikes with French pilots, improving allied military readiness and interoperability, and enhancing Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa response options to potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9790174
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-SW533-1403
|Resolution:
|5640x3760
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|ARTA, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.