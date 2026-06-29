U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) track French air support during a combined live fire exercise, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. The JTACs coordinated multiple strikes with French pilots, improving allied military readiness and interoperability, and enhancing Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa response options to potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)