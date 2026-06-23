U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, incoming 8th Mission Support Group commander, receives her first salute from Lt. Col. Raissa Klaitchko, 8th MSG deputy commander, during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The first salute is a traditional military gesture marking Guibert's formal assumption of leadership over the group's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9771853
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-ER993-1266
|Resolution:
|4688x3125
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
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