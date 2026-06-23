U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Timothy Frank, outgoing 8th Mission Support Group commander, during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. Frank received the medal for his exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service while leading the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9771847
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-ER993-1149
|Resolution:
|3357x3357
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
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