8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, outgoing 8th Mission Support Group commander, receives a final salute from Lt. Col. Raissa Klaitchko, 8th MSG deputy commander, during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The final salute is a traditional military gesture marking the conclusion of the commander's leadership of the group's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)