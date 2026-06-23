8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Lee, Kyeong-Soo, left, 38th Fighter Group commander, presents a Letter of Appreciation to U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, outgoing 8th Mission Support Group commander, during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The presentation recognized Frank's contributions to combined operations and partnership between the U.S. and ROK air forces during his tenure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)