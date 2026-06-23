U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, 8th Fighter Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 8th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. DeLion presided over the ceremony, thanking the outgoing commander, Col. Timothy Frank, for his dedication and welcoming the incoming commander, Col. Lauren Guibert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9771846
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-ER993-1096
|Resolution:
|4662x3108
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
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