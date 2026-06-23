8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, 8th Fighter Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 8th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. DeLion presided over the ceremony, thanking the outgoing commander, Col. Timothy Frank, for his dedication and welcoming the incoming commander, Col. Lauren Guibert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)