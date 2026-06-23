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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 11]

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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 8th Fighter Wing attend the 8th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The 8th MSG consists of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, 8th Communications Squadron, 8th Force Support Squadron, 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (Courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Janro Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 00:15
    Photo ID: 9771835
    VIRIN: 260623-F-ER993-1003
    Resolution: 6026x3390
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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    Mission Support Group
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