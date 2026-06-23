8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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Members of the 8th Fighter Wing attend the 8th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The 8th MSG consists of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, 8th Communications Squadron, 8th Force Support Squadron, 8th Security Forces Squadron and 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (Courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Janro Lazaro)