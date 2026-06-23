U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Frank, outgoing 8th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. Frank thanked his Airmen for their resiliency during change and thanked Wolf Pack leaders for their support during his tenure. (Courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Janro Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9771841
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-F3706-1011
|Resolution:
|3858x4822
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
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