8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, presents the group guidon to Col. Lauren Guibert, incoming 8th Mission Support Group commander, during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the formal assumption of command, placing the authority and responsibility of the group with Guibert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)