8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, receives the group guidon from Col. Timothy Frank, outgoing 8th Mission Support Group commander, during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the conclusion of Frank's tenure as the group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)