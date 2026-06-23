U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, incoming 8th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. Prior to arriving at Kunsan, Guibert served as the Logistics Building Partner Capacity Program Lead at Kelley Barracks, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9771852
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-ER993-1244
|Resolution:
|3314x2209
|Size:
|858.78 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
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