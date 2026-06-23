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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, incoming 8th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. Prior to arriving at Kunsan, Guibert served as the Logistics Building Partner Capacity Program Lead at Kelley Barracks, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 00:15
    Photo ID: 9771852
    VIRIN: 260624-F-ER993-1244
    Resolution: 3314x2209
    Size: 858.78 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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