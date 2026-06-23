8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, incoming 8th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. Prior to arriving at Kunsan, Guibert served as the Logistics Building Partner Capacity Program Lead at Kelley Barracks, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)