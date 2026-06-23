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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 11]

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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, 8th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Timothy Frank, outgoing 8th Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Lauren Guibert, incoming 8th MSG commander, salute during the playing of the Republic of Korea and U.S. national anthems as part of the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command of the group from Frank to Guibert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 00:15
    Photo ID: 9771845
    VIRIN: 260624-F-ER993-1033
    Resolution: 5706x3804
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th MSG holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony
    8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

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    falcon
    Mission Support Group
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