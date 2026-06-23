8th MSG holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. John DeLion, 8th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Timothy Frank, outgoing 8th Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Lauren Guibert, incoming 8th MSG commander, salute during the playing of the Republic of Korea and U.S. national anthems as part of the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command of the group from Frank to Guibert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)