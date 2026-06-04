U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isaac Adducchio troubleshoots the point-to-point terminal, expanding services to remote sites June 3, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Field training exercises allow airmen to prepare for Agile Combat Employment, a war-fighting concept redefining Air Force operations, shifting focus to decentralized command and control for distributed operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9732854
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-MJ308-2018
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.