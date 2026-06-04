Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Patrick, a client systems technician, provides critical updates to customers June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Field training exercises provide realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments as dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)