Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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Airmen assigned to the 269th Combat Communications Squadron establish communications links June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Field training exercises provide realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments as dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)