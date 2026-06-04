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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 22 of 35]

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 269th Combat Communications Squadron establish communications links June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Field training exercises provide realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments as dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9732841
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-MJ308-1005
    Resolution: 5400x3601
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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    Ohio Air National Guard
    178th Wing
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Department of Defense

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