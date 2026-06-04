Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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Airmen assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron operate the AN/TPS 75 field radar system June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Field training exercises allow airmen to prepare for Agile Combat Employment, a war-fighting concept redefining Air Force operations, shifting focus to decentralized command and control for distributed operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)