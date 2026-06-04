Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Samara Tack, a radar, airfield and weather systems technician assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, aligns the azimuth of the AN/TPS 75 field radar system June 3, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Field training exercises provide realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments as dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)