Airmen assigned to the 269th Combat Communications Squadron deploy an RF kit, expanding network services to remote locations June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Annual training allows airmen to focus on readiness and proficiency items, future fighting concepts, and maintain a war-ready posture for members of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9732842
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-MJ308-1014
|Resolution:
|3600x5400
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.