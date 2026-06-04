Airmen assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron refuel generators overlooking the AN/TPS 75 field radar system June 2, 2026 during a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Annual training allows airmen to focus on readiness and proficiency items, future fighting concepts, and maintain a war-ready posture for members of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9732845
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-MJ308-1029
|Resolution:
|5411x3600
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.