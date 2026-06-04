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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 25 of 35]

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron refuel generators overlooking the AN/TPS 75 field radar system June 2, 2026 during a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Annual training allows airmen to focus on readiness and proficiency items, future fighting concepts, and maintain a war-ready posture for members of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 20:46
    Photo ID: 9732845
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-MJ308-1029
    Resolution: 5411x3600
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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    Ohio Air National Guard
    178th Wing
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Department of Defense

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