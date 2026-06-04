Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Dimeff, Staff Sgt. Daniel Kiser and Airman 1st Class Mason Faucett,

warfighter communications technicians assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, configure the parameters for the Airbus Ranger satellite terminal June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Northern Michigan's National All-Domain Warfighting Center is a premier training location for Agile Combat Employment, because of its unique training airspace and facilities, encompassing more than 148,000 acres of ground maneuver training area and more than 17,000 square miles of special use airspace; one of the largest areas of its kind in the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)