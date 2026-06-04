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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 31 of 35]

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Dimeff, Staff Sgt. Daniel Kiser and Airman 1st Class Mason Faucett,
    warfighter communications technicians assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, configure the parameters for the Airbus Ranger satellite terminal June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Northern Michigan's National All-Domain Warfighting Center is a premier training location for Agile Combat Employment, because of its unique training airspace and facilities, encompassing more than 148,000 acres of ground maneuver training area and more than 17,000 square miles of special use airspace; one of the largest areas of its kind in the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 20:46
    Photo ID: 9732849
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-MJ308-1054
    Resolution: 5401x3600
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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    Ohio Air National Guard
    178th Wing
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Department of Defense

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