Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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An airman acquires a satellite signal with the Ranger 2400 satellite terminal June 3, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Annual training allows airmen to focus on readiness and proficiency items, future fighting concepts, and maintain a war-ready posture for members of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)