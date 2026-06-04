Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Pangallo and Master Sgt. Steven Keihl, power production technicians assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, attach power cables to generators June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Agile Combat Employment is not a specific mission, but a universal application to all combat Air Force operations; it's the ability to project combat power anytime and anywhere, while remaining operationally unpredictable to complicate an adversary's decision-making process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)