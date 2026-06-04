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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 29 of 35]

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Trivett and Airman 1st Class Samara Tack, radar, airfield and weather systems technicians assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, assemble a waveguide for the AN/TPS 75 field radar system June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. The Air National Guard is developing and validating future tactics, techniques and procedures for distributed and austere operations during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 20:46
    Photo ID: 9732850
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-MJ308-1042
    Resolution: 3600x5400
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment
    Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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    Ohio Air National Guard
    178th Wing
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Department of Defense

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