Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Trivett and Airman 1st Class Samara Tack, radar, airfield and weather systems technicians assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, assemble a waveguide for the AN/TPS 75 field radar system June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. The Air National Guard is developing and validating future tactics, techniques and procedures for distributed and austere operations during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)