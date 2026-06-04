U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Trivett and Airman 1st Class Samara Tack, radar, airfield and weather systems technicians assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, assemble a waveguide for the AN/TPS 75 field radar system June 2, 2026 for a field training exercise at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. The Air National Guard is developing and validating future tactics, techniques and procedures for distributed and austere operations during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9732850
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-MJ308-1042
|Resolution:
|3600x5400
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Train for Agile Combat Employment [Image 35 of 35], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.